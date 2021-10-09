Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

