Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
