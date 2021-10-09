Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.