Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of PUK stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
