Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prudential by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

