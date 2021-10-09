PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTT Public stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. PTT Public has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

