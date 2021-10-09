Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 13,589 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AON by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AON by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $302.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.