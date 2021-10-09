Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.61 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

