Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Medifast were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

