PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PVH were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PVH by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $104.75 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

