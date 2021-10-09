Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.