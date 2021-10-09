Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.61 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

BIIB stock opened at $285.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.84. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 19.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

