Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

GIL stock opened at C$44.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$26.82 and a twelve month high of C$50.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.37. The stock has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.61%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

