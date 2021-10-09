Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.10 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

