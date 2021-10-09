Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Decreased by Analyst

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SAPMF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

