Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.48 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

PWR stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

