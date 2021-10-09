Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $49,790.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.56 or 0.06514512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00327593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.29 or 0.01120343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00101128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.49 or 0.00504451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00350786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00327867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,042,490 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

