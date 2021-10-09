Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,755,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,223,000 after purchasing an additional 328,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.