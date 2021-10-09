Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 167.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,603 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

HTA stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

