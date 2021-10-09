Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 997.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

