Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.40 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

