Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $11.82 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.