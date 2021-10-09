Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $9.07 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,083 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $278.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.