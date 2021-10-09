Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 85,267 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

