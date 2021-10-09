Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 74,329 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,329 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

