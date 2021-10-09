Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

