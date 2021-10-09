Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.83.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$30.51 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$29.45 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.70. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

