Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

