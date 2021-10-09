RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,327,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $8,847,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

