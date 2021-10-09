RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RadNet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

