Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ RAIN traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,962. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

