Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Rapid7 stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

