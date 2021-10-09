Raymond James Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $416.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $406.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $362.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.16 and a 200 day moving average of $352.21. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.