Raymond James Trims View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Target Price to $9.00

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in View in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in View in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

