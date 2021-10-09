Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.45

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 8133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

