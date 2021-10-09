Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. 2,029,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

