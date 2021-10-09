Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

