Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $405.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $19,799,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $12,799,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $53.83. 315,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

