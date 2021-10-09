Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,253. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.