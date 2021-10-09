Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.92 ($44.61).

Renault stock opened at €31.45 ($36.99) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.34. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

