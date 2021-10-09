Renren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,591 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,041% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Renren during the second quarter worth $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renren by 141.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renren in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Renren in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RENN opened at $23.98 on Friday. Renren has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

