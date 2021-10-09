Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 1.6%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The stock has a market cap of $759.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,546 shares of company stock worth $5,927,459. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

