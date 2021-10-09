Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Repsol stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.