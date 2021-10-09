Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

GIL opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

