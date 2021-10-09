Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oxford Instruments plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Oxford Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

