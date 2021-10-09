ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

RSLS stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.30.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

In related news, Director Dan W. Gladney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $851,087.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,860 shares of company stock worth $1,588,865.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSLS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

