Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.0% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

