Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,791,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 7,621,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.