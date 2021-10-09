Resolute Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,755,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 80,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Alphabet by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.21 on Friday, reaching $2,795.71. 1,325,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,487.00 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

