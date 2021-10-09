RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $170,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

