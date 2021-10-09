Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,929 ($64.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,306.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,753.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

