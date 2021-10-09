Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,929 ($64.40) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,306.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,753.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

